CARS ON DISPLAY: Students and community show pride in their work

Yane An, Editor-in-ChiefApril 25, 2017Leave a Comment

Car enthusiasts flexing their stylish cars filled De Anza College’s Parking Lot E on April 15. The fourth annual De Anza Auto Tech Car Show, hosted by the De Anza College Automotive Technology Club, boasted ramped up cars, such as a modded GT3 Porsche and a 635 CSi BMW with gold-rimmed BBS wheels, lined up from one end to the other. At $25 a ticket for entry, or free for spectators, drivers participated in raffles and enjoyed the food provided.

Siman Gao
The Auto Tech club’s purple plymouth has its engine open for spectators

Simon Gao
De Anza’s Auto Tech Club displays their bright red Datsun

Simon Gao
De Anza Auto Tech Club’s bright red Datsun in front of a purple plyouth

Simon Gao
De Anza’s 190e Mercedes is parked during the car show

