CARS ON DISPLAY: Students and community show pride in their work

Car enthusiasts flexing their stylish cars filled De Anza College’s Parking Lot E on April 15. The fourth annual De Anza Auto Tech Car Show, hosted by the De Anza College Automotive Technology Club, boasted ramped up cars, such as a modded GT3 Porsche and a 635 CSi BMW with gold-rimmed BBS wheels, lined up from one end to the other. At $25 a ticket for entry, or free for spectators, drivers participated in raffles and enjoyed the food provided.