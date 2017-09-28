Student Services and Helpful Resources at De Anza College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Starting the school new year, many new students arrive and want to get into what is around the Campus. De Anza College has many resources that can help students during their time here, just as an example, the Health Service, Financial Aid and Scholarship, VIDA, and so many other things that can help students out.

The Student Health Service is there to educate and assist students while they are on campus and to try to provide students their wellness in order to be successful academically. For a low fee students can get office visits for simple health concerns, physical appointments, well woman exam, testing, and also low cost vaccinations. Besides that, they also have the Psychological Services, which is part of the Health Services, and as a student you can have 12 free visit (maximum) to deal with anxiety, stress or mental health concerns. Mary Sullivan, the Health Education & Wellness Director encourage students to stop in just once at the Student Health Services (which is right across the hall from where you got your photo ID), to understand what everyone is talking about.

We also have the Financial Aid & Scholarship Center, which assist students in funding their educational costs and related expenses to be able to attend college. Gary Valentine, the Supervisor, Financial Aid & Scholarships, advise new students to complete the FAFSA application even if they think they don’t know if they will qualify for funds or not. The application will be available on October 1st, and he recommend to compete it as soon as possible. Some benefits you can have there include: Federal Pell Grants, California State Grants, Scholarships and many more.

If students are looking for developing their leadership skills, the Vasconcellos Institute for Democracy in Action (mostly known as VIDA), offers some trainings and paid internships and community service opportunitites, and you can also receive an 18 unit certificate in Leadership and Social Change. They also run programs like HEFAS, Higher Education for AB540 and Undocumented Students, students who receive DACA have until October 4th to renew, and they help students get funding for their renewal.

De Anza College Campus also offer many other helpful resources for their students getting trough their academic life in here, such as the Student Success Center, that provide tutoring and workshops, also

The Office of College Life located on the lower level of the College Center, where you can get many services, as your student ID, some Documents and Forms, Housing Information if you are looking for a place, Legal Advice and also the DASB, which is the De Anza Student Body.

Students can also have discount movie passes and get their Eco Pass Clipper Card with the Office of College Life. Another thing you get information in that place, is about the Clubs and Diversity/Multicultural Programs.

At the Student Success Center, students can get help them to get help with their academic life, with tutoring for Math, General Subjects, Writing & Reading and World Languages, which you can bring your homework and get some help for that. Besides that, they also provide workshops on study skills, listening/speaking/reading/writing/grammar and other topics. Students can stop by at any time, most of the tutoring classes are located at the ATC building, you can find out specifically on their page on De Anza College website and get your work done.

The Student Health Service is there to educate and assist students while they are on campus and to try to provide students their wellness in order to be successful academically.

Low fee services: visits for simple health concerns, physical appointments, well woman exam, testing, and also low cost vaccinations.

Free services: counter medications (Tylenol, Motrin, allergy meds, cold & sore throat meds, etc), bandaids, first aid supplies, ointment, toothbrush/paste/floss, feminine products, sun screen, nail lip balm, condoms, lube and other STI barriers.

Psychological Services: students can have 12 free visit (maximum) to deal with anxiety, stress or mental health concerns.

Mary Sullivan, the Health Education & Wellness Director encourage students to stop in just once at the Student Health Services (which is right across the hall from where you got your photo ID), to understand what everyone is talking about.