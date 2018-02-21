“Fifty Shades Freed” should have been free

“Fifty Shades Freed,” the final film of erotic romance series “Fifty Shades of Grey,” ends in disappointment. Known for its love story and sex scenes, it falls more on the lines of a thriller compared to the two previous films. The movie focuses on the main female character’s new life married to a billionaire as they come across difficult obstacles together.

Director James Foley of the series features stars Dakota Johnson as Anastasia or Ana Steele and Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey. Foley manages to show the audience the development of the couple’s relationship throughout the three films.

In the first film, with a lot sex scenes, introduces the characters Christian and Ana and how their relationship started. Ana tries to adapt to Grey’s lifestyle, but she feels she cannot handle it by the end. The second film is more focused on their love story, when they develop into a real relationship and by the end, Christian asks her hand in marriage.

In the last film, after learning about who he is and what his past was like, Ana and Christian exchange vows on their wedding day. The newlyweds are interrupted on their honeymoon by break-in carried out by Ana’s former boss, Jack Hyde, at Christian’s main office. Ana returns home to find Jack there, attempting to kidnap her which leaves Ana in fear.

Later in the movie, she is stuck in a situation where she cannot tell anyone, but Christian and his security team track her down and rescue her. The end of the movie provides a flashback on the couple’s relationship and how it unfolds throughout the series.

I didn’t expect this film to be as suspenseful as it is. I knew there were going to be problems with Ana’s former boss since the director showed signs of Jack seeking revenge in the second film. Ana’s incidents with Jack helped her character develop into a strong, independent woman who can stand up for herself. Being a woman myself, it upset me to see that men feel like they have authority over women, even if it is just a movie. These kinds of things happen to women. But how Ana’s character developed by the end sends a powerful message to women around the world.

I wouldn’t say this is the best finale of a series due to several unanswered questions about characters and events. But if you follow the “Fifty Shades” film series, I would recommend finishing it all the way through.