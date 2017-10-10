De Anza women’s volleyball team crush challenging first conference match

De Anza Women’s volleyball team beat home match against Butte Roadrunners College 3-0 on Sept, 30.

The Dons ended the game with great satisfaction of accomplishment. After winning another game from a play back to back.

On Sept, 29 De Anza defeated first conference match against Ohlone College Renegades 3-0. Finished with a score of 27-25.

“Feeling pretty good, last night we played too. Yesterday was a test to our hearts, we did pretty well. We were down big and they fought it back, playing back to back it’s hard,” said head coach

Dawnis Guevara.

The Dons scored 25-21 on the first set. Even after physically feeling exhausted to play, the team managed to play with a great level of energy.

In the middle of the set the Dons scored 25-20, and ended a winning game with the score of 25-19.

“First walking in here I was nervous, but then I thought we got nothing to lose. We’re playing for each other, once we started connecting it was magic. And it felt really nice, it’s good to know that your teammates are there to support you,” said team captain Kaitlyn Keller.

With a total of 14 matches, the dons have an overall of 12-2. Regardless of playing a non-conference match against Butte College, the team took this opportunity to practice, and improve for the upcoming games.

“ It was a good win, at first we came in thinking we didn’t have nothing to lose because they’re not in our conference. It was much more of a practice to see how we did with a team that was supposed to be better than us,” said team player Megan Cheng.

The next match will be a conference game Oct. 6 against Foothill College.