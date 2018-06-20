Vote of no confidence:

De Anza College’s Academic Senate endorsed a vote of no confidence in California Community College Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley on June 4. The resolution would join those of approximately fifteen other community colleges in expressing lack of support for Oakley’s actions.

Reasons for lack of confidence within the text of the resolution include Oakley’s failure to consult with faculty and students when making legislative decisions with widespread impact on system operations, “such as performance-based funding and the fully online community college.”

In an early June email to the CCC Board of Governors, the chancellor addressed outstanding resolutions of no confidence from community colleges. “These actions, while concerning, are not a threat to the Chancellor’s office leadership or the Vision for Success,” Oakley called these resolutions “not a threat to the Chancellor’s office leadership” and wrote, “you have my commitment to genuinely engage with our faculty leadership to understand how to best address the concerns raised.”

De Anza’s classified staff did not endorse the resolution, nor did Foothill College’s Academic Senate, student body or faculty. Though the DASB endorsed the resolution on June 6, Academic Senate recalled the resolution on June 11 because of budget deliberations, work-to-contract and lack of support from all school and district entities.

COLA update:

New budget information released June 8 between the governor and state legislative leaders have helped to provide a more clear picture on what the 2018-’19 budget will look like.

This new information also clarified whether the district can give faculty the Cost of Living Adjustment, money allocated for multiple uses by the district, which is dependent on the finalized budget draft the state still needs to sign off on.

The final draft can be signed anywhere between June 15 to June 30, but thanks to the recent information released, the Board of Trustees will hold a closed session on June 18 to discuss these new implications.

This information about the state of COLA and the state budget will be discussed with the Faculty Association union in a separate Board meeting on June 20.

Early Class Cancellation: Classes that are do not meet the required minimum amount of students will be cancelled by June 25.