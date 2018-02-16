Posters advocating for transgender students incite administration to take action

Posters stating “Transgender Lives Matter,” and “Protect Transgender Students” were posted around De Anza College’s campus on Thursday, Feb. 8.

According to an anonymous source with information about the posters, there were over 150 posters initially, but De Anza’s administration quickly took down most of them early in the morning.

In an email to La Voz News, Associate Vice President of Communications and External Relations, Marisa Spatafore released a statement from President Brian Murphy.

Murphy wrote, “The recent assault made very clear the need for responses to, and action against, hate crimes, and we know that those posting the signs did so as a way to take action. We encourage all students, faculty and staff to take action through participating in the Wednesday event developed by the Equity Office: “Compassion, Care and Advocacy in Response to Homophobia and Hate Crimes.”