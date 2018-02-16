The voice of De Anza College since 1967

Posters advocating for transgender students incite administration to take action

Andrew Shinjo, News Editor

February 16, 2018

Posters stating “Transgender Lives Matter,” and “Protect Transgender Students” were posted around De Anza College’s campus on Thursday, Feb. 8.

According to an anonymous source with information about the posters, there were over 150 posters initially, but De Anza’s administration quickly took down most of them early in the morning.

In an email to La Voz News, Associate Vice President of Communications and External Relations, Marisa Spatafore released a statement from President Brian Murphy.

Murphy wrote, “The recent assault made very clear the need for responses to, and action against, hate crimes, and we know that those posting the signs did so as a way to take action. We encourage all students, faculty and staff to take action through participating in the Wednesday event developed by the Equity Office: “Compassion, Care and Advocacy in Response to Homophobia and Hate Crimes.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under News

“The Laramie Project” sets forward community dialogue about hate crime
“The Laramie Project” sets forward community dialogue about hate crime
Finance committee faces major budget challenges

Funding cutbacks set ripple effects through the DASB Senate budget plans as the finance committee deals with a shortage of revenue. In a DASB Senate ...

DASB adviser: senators violating campaign policies
DASB adviser: senators violating campaign policies
Hate crime victim: De Anza College administration’s response fails to ease LGBTQ community’s concerns
Hate crime victim: De Anza College administration’s response fails to ease LGBTQ community’s concerns
Hate crime brings up issue of security camera, administration’s response

In search of a solution, students shared their concerns about the hate crime that took place on campus noting the lack of security cameras on campus a...

Other stories filed under Showcase

DASB adviser: senators violating campaign policies
DASB adviser: senators violating campaign policies
Hate crime victim: De Anza College administration’s response fails to ease LGBTQ community’s concerns
Hate crime victim: De Anza College administration’s response fails to ease LGBTQ community’s concerns
De Anza College men’s, women’s basketball teams fall to Cabrillo
De Anza College men’s, women’s basketball teams fall to Cabrillo
Women’s, men’s tennis teams begin preparation for upcoming season
Women’s, men’s tennis teams begin preparation for upcoming season
DASB Senate unanimously votes for dating violence awareness program
DASB Senate unanimously votes for dating violence awareness program

LA VOZ NEWS • Copyright 2018 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in