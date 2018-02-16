Hate crime victim: De Anza College administration’s response fails to ease LGBTQ community’s concerns

You’re walking up the stairs of the Flint garage. It’s a cold and dark January evening and the last thing you hear before taking a fist to the head and falling unconscious, “faggot!”

DeeJea Smith, a 28-year-old anthropology major was attacked twice in the same De Anza College parking garage.

The last incident took place on Wednesday, Jan. 24 as Smith was leaving the library late in the evening to go to his car on the fourth floor of the garage. A man yelled an anti-gay slur before punching Smith in the face, knocking him unconscious.

“I got over the assault really quickly. I am not over how the school has treated it,” Smith said. It wasn’t about him anymore, but how it could happen again to another student.

Smith said his main concern now was the administration’s failure to ease the LGBTQ community’s concerns.

All the resources provided were either unhelpful or weren’t applicable to him and the school couldn’t take the time to research who he was and what he actually could have used, he said.

In response to the hate crime, the Office of Equity and the Jean Miller Resource Room arranged events on campus such as the filming of “The Laramie Project” that was shown on Feb. 14.

Tony Santa Ana, faculty coordinator of the Office of Equity, said the Office of Equity is a commitment to social justice, equity and inclusion.

“In our office, we’ve done many different community conversations,” said Santa Ana. “They’re essential because then the community is able to understand and listen to what the concerns are and also how people are feeling on campus, so that we can address it.”

Smith still said he felt like it wasn’t enough.

He wanted more understanding of the grey situations that happen in life and more specifically, the help of psychological services, Smith said.

De Anza’s Psychological Services, a therapy and counseling service, has a 12-session limit that Smith has already gone over and he has not been able to talk to a counselor.

President Brian Murphy said it’s because of Title 5 of the California Code of Regulations that the college could not provide the service.

“He [Murphy] told me it’s because it’s against the law; Michele Lebleu-Burns told me it’s cause they don’t have enough space and Psych Services told me it’s because they don’t have enough money,” Smith said. “Every community college follows CCRs. Why does FHDA limit to 12 and San Jose City [College] has no limits?”

Smith, along with many other students, said this could have also been prevented if there was surveillance at the school, an ongoing issue that was presented to the Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees on Feb. 2.

“Will the budget be more important than the safety of De Anza students?” asked April Nicholson, one of the student who went to the Foothill-De Anza board of Trustees meeting, in a Facebook post.

“De Anza’s reputation of supporting marginalized students is all for show until they properly address the reality of hate crimes and take actions against them, as well as allow its students a platform to speak out against it,” Nicholson wrote.

Murphy responded to the event in a KTVU interview: “The broader cultural question I think the students appropriately raised is whether or not as a campus if we can talk about how all of our students can feel safer.”

He said that De Anza is doing as much to bring awareness as possible.

“I’m a strong headed person, so I’d like to think that I am handling it as best I can, but what if this happens to someone who’s not as strong headed as me. Somebody who’s 10 years younger than me,” Smith said.

Smith wants to not just open up another conversation, but actually see results and change from what happened to him, even if it does mean leaving the school entirely.

“I don’t want to be here anymore. I can not stand being on this campus,” Smith said. “All they had to do was give me proper resources and it wouldn’t have been blown out of proportion.”