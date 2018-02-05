The voice of De Anza College since 1967

Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees approve community outreach request

Andrew Shinjo, News Editor

February 5, 2018

The Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees approved a request by De Anza College to engage in community outreach for a potential educational bond measure.
This decision comes after a late 2017 Foothill-De Anza College district survey that showed strong support for funding from voters.
According to a statement from Chancellor Judy Miner to faculty, “77 percent of the survey respondents were willing to support a bond this November to continue to maintain and upgrade district classrooms, labs and facilities.”
Among educational priorities, better preparing students for good-paying jobs, preparing students for transfer to four-year institutions and upgrading classrooms and labs for science, technology, engineering and mathematics related classes were seen as most important to taxpayers.
Other high priorities include infrastructure improvements and investment in healthcare program resources.
As of now, no decisions have been made whether to go forward with the bond.

