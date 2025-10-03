The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Fact Friday: Oct. 3

Issue 3, Week 2
Xitlaly Martinez, Tommy Ngo, Gordon Yang, and Ann Peñalosa
October 3, 2025
In this broadcast we cover:

  • Parking updates
  • New Resource Hub location
  • Club Day Thursday Oct. 9
  • RSVP for top university info session

Hosted by Gordon Yang and Xitlaly Martinez
Produced by Xitlaly Martinez
Videography by Tommy Ngo
Edited by Ann Peñalosa

Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Audio Editor
Xitlaly Martinez enjoys listening and learning from people. She looks forward to deepening her commitment to journalism.
Tommy Ngo
Tommy Ngo, Staff Reporter
I’m a filmmaking student passionate about narrative features and documentaries, driven by a need to tell stories that matter.
Gordon Yang
Gordon Yang, Social Media Editor
Source force course; Fact act impact; Ink think think …
Ann Peñalosa
Ann Peñalosa, Copy Editor
Ann drinks gabunomi. She also writes…and edits “Fact Friday.” Scroll down on her page to get to her writing.