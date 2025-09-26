The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Related Image
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Fact Friday: Sept. 26

Issue 3, Week 1
Xitlaly Martinez, Gordon Yang, and Ann Peñalosa
September 26, 2025
Xitlaly Martinez, Gordon Yang, and Ann Peñalosa

In this broadcast we cover:

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More by Xitlaly Martinez
Fact Friday: Oct. 3
Fact Friday: Oct. 3
Fact Friday: June 20
Fact Friday: June 20
From left, Julia Wei, 25, computer science major, Aaron Ma, 16, computer science major, Hamza Zafer, 21, cognitive science major, Jacob Kao, 26, data science major, Min Gacayan, 26, computer science major, and Osbert Huang, 21, computer science major pose in the Advance Techonology Center on May 30 after winning first place for creating the "Rich Life Planner." The team worked together for the first time to create an app that estimates how quickly a student can earn their money back from college tuition.
DAHacks champions crowned after nine-hour hackathon
Fact Friday: June 13
Fact Friday: June 13
The Den | Episode 1
The Den | Episode 1
Fact Friday: June 6
Fact Friday: June 6
More by Gordon Yang
From left and top, Haneef Pasha, played by Abhi Rao, Sabhana Pasha, played by Vaishali Kirpekar, current De Anza student, Raj Sundar, played by Jay Ruparel, and Priya Sundar, played by Roshni Datta, all sit together in the play's makeshift car, performed May 10.
'A Muslim in the Midst' review: a usual car ride, a clash of worlds
Spring Game Jam participants gather in the Fireside Lounge at the Hinson Campus Center on May 27 for the game showcase and ceremony.
Game Dev Club hosts first Spring Game Jam
Fact Friday Week 8 Spring 2025
Fact Friday: May 30
Fact Friday: May 23
Fact Friday: May 23
Fact Friday: May 16
Fact Friday: May 16
Fact Friday: May 9
Fact Friday: May 9
More by Ann Peñalosa
Cupertino erupts in a sea of pink petals
Cupertino erupts in a sea of pink petals
Hoshi the newsroom otter sits on top of the phone answering machine on the set of Fact Friday in the La Voz newsroom in room L-42a on May 2.
Fact Friday: May 2
KDCosmix takes the stage
KDCosmix takes the stage
Fact Friday April 25
Fact Friday: April 25
Fact Friday: April 18
Fact Friday: April 18
Students converge on SFSU over ICE arrests, deportations, visa revocations
Students converge on SFSU over ICE arrests, deportations, visa revocations
About the Contributors
Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Audio Editor
Xitlaly Martinez enjoys listening and learning from people. She looks forward to deepening her commitment to journalism.
Gordon Yang
Gordon Yang, Social Media Editor
Source force course; Fact act impact; Ink think think …
Ann Peñalosa
Ann Peñalosa, Copy Editor
Ann drinks gabunomi. She also writes…and edits “Fact Friday.” Scroll down on her page to get to her writing.