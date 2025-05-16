The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Fact Friday: May 16

Issue 2, Week 6
Xitlaly Martinez, Orly Bryan, Gordon Yang, and Ann Peñalosa
May 16, 2025
Xitlaly Martinez, Orly Bryan, Gordon Yang, and Ann Peñalosa

In this broadcast we cover:

  • FHDA student housing updates
  • Automotive technology department announces scholarship
  • Dean of Career Technical Education promoted to VP
  • DASG holds first talent show

Hosted by Gordon Yang and Orly Bryan

Produced by Xitlaly Martinez

Filmed and edited by Ann Peñalosa

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Audio Editor
Xitlaly Martinez enjoys listening and learning from people. She looks forward to deepening her commitment to journalism.
Orly Bryan
Orly Bryan, Social Media Editor
Hi! I’m Orly! I am the Social Media Editor and the host for Fact Friday!
Gordon Yang
Gordon Yang, Social Media Editor
Hey! I’m Gordon. This is my fourth quarter with La Voz. During this year, journalism really changed the way I approach affairs around my community and the world. It not only trains language skills, but also teaches us how to build connections with people. My hope for this quarter? No old mistakes in the new quarter. More collaborations and communications with staffers in person. More organized schedules. LET’S GO!
Ann Peñalosa
Ann Peñalosa, Features Editor
To close out her second year at La Voz, Ann’ll focus on videos this quarter — hopefully they won’t all be 40 minutes long. If you need her, she’s probably in the newsroom at L-41 using the airfryer, but she’d love an excuse to get out and touch grass. You’ll probably reach her on the De Anza Discord server or on her Instagram.