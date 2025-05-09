The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Fact Friday: May 9

Issue 2, Week 5
Ann Peñalosa, Gordon Yang, Orly Bryan, and Xitlaly Martinez
May 9, 2025
Ann Peñalosa, Gordon Yang, Orly Bryan, and Xitlaly Martinez

In this broadcast we cover:

• Find our newest issue around campus

• New VP of Instruction chosen by college

• Open Forum for VP of Finance and Administration Services

• Women’s Badminton take state champs

• Swimmers and Track and Field athletes excel

• Mother’s Day

 

Anchored by Gordon Yang and Orly Bryan

Filmed and edited by Ann Penalosa

Produced by Xitlaly Martinez

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Video
Students gather in the Main Quad on April 24 for Club Day.
Students find community and connection at Club Day
Hoshi the newsroom otter sits on top of the phone answering machine on the set of Fact Friday in the La Voz newsroom in room L-42a on May 2.
Fact Friday: May 2
KDCosmix takes the stage
KDCosmix takes the stage
Fact Friday April 25
Fact Friday: April 25
De Anza celebrates Eid al-Fitr
De Anza celebrates Eid al-Fitr
Fact Friday: April 18
Fact Friday: April 18
About the Contributors
Ann Peñalosa
Ann Peñalosa, Features Editor
To close out her second year at La Voz, Ann’ll focus on videos this quarter — hopefully they won’t all be 40 minutes long. If you need her, she’s probably in the newsroom at L-41 using the airfryer, but she’d love an excuse to get out and touch grass. You’ll probably reach her on the De Anza Discord server or on her Instagram.
Gordon Yang
Gordon Yang, Social Media Editor
Hey! I’m Gordon. This is my fourth quarter with La Voz. During this year, journalism really changed the way I approach affairs around my community and the world. It not only trains language skills, but also teaches us how to build connections with people. My hope for this quarter? No old mistakes in the new quarter. More collaborations and communications with staffers in person. More organized schedules. LET’S GO!
Orly Bryan
Orly Bryan, Social Media Editor
Hi! I’m Orly! I am the Social Media Editor and the host for Fact Friday!
Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Audio Editor
Xitlaly Martinez enjoys listening and learning from people. She looks forward to deepening her commitment to journalism.