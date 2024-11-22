The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

‘Laser Prince’ light show: captivating as ever

Allan Galeana, La Voz Staff
November 22, 2024
Allan Galeana and Joshua Hascall

The Fujitsu Planetarium at De Anza College held ‘Laser Prince’ — a laser light show with music from Prince’s discography — from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 5. Run by planetarium staff, the event went without a hitch, leaving patrons of the event stunned as the lasers produced spectacular and flashy imagery. 

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Allan Galeana
Allan Galeana, Staff Reporter
My interest in journalism stems from the passion I have from hearing stories from the communities on De Anza and I would like to write about group's that aren't usually talked about.
Joshua Hascall
Joshua Hascall, Video Editor
I am Joshua Hascall. I hold degrees in digital media, photography, and film/TV production. I also love journalism in all forms. I hope to bring you high quality, informative, and entertaining video journalistic pieces throughout the year.