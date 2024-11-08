The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Express yourself! – Painting for Fun

Averie Choi, La Voz Staff | November 8, 2024
Averie Choi

The Painting for Fun activity is held every Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Artistic Expressions Village Center. Students paint and express themselves through art.

Averie Choi
Averie Choi, Freelance Videographer
Hi! I'm Averie! I'm majoring in journalism, and I'm thrilled to be part of La Voz News and take a step towards being an awesome journalist. It's an honor to participate in newspaper production again in college after middle school and high school. I'll do my best to deliver useful information through La Voz News!