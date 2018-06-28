The voice of De Anza College since 1967

LA VOZ NEWS

Menu

Spring 2018 carnival highlights1 min read

Afu Namoa

June 28, 2018
Filed under Video

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Spring quarter at De Anza was welcome to sunshine, warm weather, and many student and club events. Watch as La Voz News breaks down exactly what happened at this quarters Spring Carnival

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment