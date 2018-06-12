The voice of De Anza College since 1967

LA VOZ NEWS

DA Voices: is there life after school?1 min read

Ethan Bennett

June 12, 2018
Filed under Video

Life finds a way at the community college level.

Watch as students express how they spend their time on campus when they aren’t attending class. Many students interact through clubs, sports, and even magic tricks.

Watch to find out more.

