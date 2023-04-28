Rory Conlon lives in Fremont. She is a copyeditor, photographer, and reporter for La Voz.
In-Depth Look at Measure G: Board members, administrators and students debate the use of $898 million in bond money at De Anza | 79 Views
May 4, 2023
De Anza’s Muslim Student Association held an Eid al-Fitr picnic in Santa Clara Central Park on April 30. Ramadan is one of the holiest months for the Muslim community....
La Voz Podcast | Episode 1: Student on Campus by Justin Fry and Bella McClintock
May 3, 2023
Seasonal students: An exploration of urban wildlife on campus
April 29, 2023
De Anza student government internal elections: Week one
April 26, 2023
May 4, 2023
The low chitter of the audience goes silent as the room becomes a pitch-black canvas. Excited tension fills the air. Three, two, one… A blast of color greets the eye,...
Free plant pop-up helps students improve their mental health
May 4, 2023
Burmese New Year celebration brings a sense of home to students and community members
May 3, 2023
‘Not Your Masi’s Generation’ art exhibit embraces artist’s East African Diaspora background and the power of strong women
May 2, 2023
March 7, 2023
Mental health should be a top priority for students, but sometimes they do not know how to talk about it or get the resources they need. Fortunately, De Anza College...
February 21, 2023
NFL Honors provided controversial winners and a surprising Hall of Fame class
February 15, 2023
A historical and emotional night at the Grammy Awards
February 15, 2023
March 26, 2023
*Content warning. The following contains information about cannibalism that may be unnerving to some.* Luca Guadagnino’s latest film “Bones and...
‘Everything, Everywhere, all at Once’: A beautiful take on nihilism
March 23, 2023
Gory scenes and good laughs make ‘Cocaine Bear’ worth the watch
March 20, 2023
‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’: New phase, same problems
March 6, 2023
In-Depth Look at Measure G: Board members, administrators and students debate the use of $898 million in bond money at De Anza | 79 Views