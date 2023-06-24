Derrick Felton, psychology instructor, counselor and vice president of the Black Faculty, Staff and Administrators Network, motions for the graduates to be seated at the graduation ceremony on June 16.

The Black Faculty, Staff and Administrators Network held a graduation and achievement ceremony in the VPAC on June 16 to recognize Black students and their contributions to De Anza.

Students received awards and scholarships while being cheered on by the energetic audience filled with family and friends. After performances and presentation of certificates and awards, graduates and attendees moved to conference rooms A and B to continue the celebration.