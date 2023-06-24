Photo essay: Black Graduation celebrates Black student achievement1 min read

Derrick+Felton%2C+psychology+instructor%2C+counselor+and+vice+president+of+the+Black+Faculty%2C+Staff+and+Administrators+Network%2C+motions+for+the+graduates+to+be+seated+at+the+graduation+ceremony+on+June+16.

Derrick Felton, psychology instructor, counselor and vice president of the Black Faculty, Staff and Administrators Network, motions for the graduates to be seated at the graduation ceremony on June 16.

Leila Salam
June 24, 2023

The Black Faculty, Staff and Administrators Network held a graduation and achievement ceremony in the VPAC on June 16 to recognize Black students and their contributions to De Anza.

Students received awards and scholarships while being cheered on by the energetic audience filled with family and friends. After performances and presentation of certificates and awards, graduates and attendees moved to conference rooms A and B to continue the celebration.

 

thnX97E2kB77xi3ZrMlKDWTAHbo2rAPt4YJ39Ooo
Gallery|10 Photos
Leila Salam
Mickaela Norris, 31, psychology and liberal arts major, with a focus in social and behavioral sciences, smiles as the song "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang plays.