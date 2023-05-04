Photo Essay: Spring flings at club day2 min read

The+Sunken+Garden+from+the+VIDA+office+on+club+day+on+April+27.

Justin Fry

The Sunken Garden from the VIDA office on club day on April 27.

Justin Fry
May 4, 2023

Each quarter, De Anza College’s Inter Club Council hosts a club day as an opportunity for clubs to gain exposure and invite students to join their group. This spring quarter, it was held on April 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Sunken Garden. There were over 40 groups from De Anza participating in club day with performances, games, chachkas, and decorated booths. Look for the next club day on the De Anza ICC events page or through the schools events calendar.

 

The Sunken Garden from the VIDA office on club day on April 27. (Justin Fry)

 

The Muslim Student Association members displaying their booth at club day on April 27. (Justin Fry)

 

The LGBTQ+ Alliance showing out at club day on April 27. (Justin Fry)

 

(from left to right) The Music and Volunteering Association members, Javier Gomez Tagle, 19, computer science major; Phoebe Paris, 16, business administration major Darin Djapri, 20, computer science major, perform at club day on April 27. (Justin Fry)

 

Members of the De Anza Automotive Technology Program stand in front of one of their project cars at club day on April 27. (Justin Fry)

 

(from left to right) DASG Vice President Jenny Trinh, 19, cognitive science major; DASG President Amy Huang, 24, quad major in business administration, economics, management, with liberal arts emphasis in science, math and engineering, representing the DASG at club day on April 27. (Justin Fry)

 

(from left to right) She’s In Us club members: Ying Bo Sun, 18, psychology major; Anna Liu, 20, psychology major; Lynn Khaing, 21, computer science major; Chelsie Gomez, 19, business law major, at club day on April 27. (Justin Fry)

 

Members of the Association for Computing Machinery talking to visitors at club day on April 27. (Justin Fry)

 

(from left to right) Arts Guild members, Noah Leonard, 18, animation major; Elijah Martinez, 19, animation major; Kati Khov, 18, graphic design major, Griffin Schou, 22, chemistry major; Yasmin Sharbiani, 19, political science major, at club day on April 27. (Justin Fry)