Photo Essay: De Anza's art and architecture around campus

Water+rushes+through+the+fountain+outside+the+library+on+April+19.

Connor Blum

Water rushes through the fountain outside the library on April 19.

April 24, 2023

Stonework borders the outside of the Financial Aid building on April 19.

 

The Spanish style architecture can be seen on the Financial Aid Office on April 19.

 

Spring flowers bloom beside the “Two as One” art installation located outside of the photography wing on April 19. 

 

Beyond the grass a colorful mural called “Beautiful Chaos” can be seen on April 19. 

 

Greeting De Anza’s community at the front of campus is the modern artwork called the “Trinom” on April 19. 

 

The Trianon Building located near the Flint parking garage on April 19. 

 

De Anza’s Flint Center stands tall against the clear blue sky on April 19.            

 

The balancing art installation located near the Media and Learning Center on April 19. 

 

Through the trees is one of De Anza’s main art installation “La Vita è Una Fontana” on April 19.           

 

Stone encircles art outside the Media and Learning Center on April 19.      

 

The mural “The World As It Is and the World We Want To See” painted on a building by the cafeteria on April 19. 

 

“The Turtle” with a circular design located outside the L8 building on April 19. 

 

