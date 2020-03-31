Spring sports come to a halt in light of the Coronavirus

On Thursday, March 19, the California Community College Athletics Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors announced that the remainder of the 2020 spring sports season will be canceled due to the increased concern of the COVID-19.

The decision came after a number of video conference calls and virtual meetings were conducted between administrators, faculty, and staff members.

“The plan of action continues to take shape,” said Head Dean of PE Eric Mendoza. “We will continue to monitor the daily conditions of our county, state, and country – taking the lead from officials, to make sure we continue the right course of action in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety.”

The Physical Education & Athletics Division at De Anza College sent an email to their students on March 20, updating them with information regarding the COVID-19 situation. The athletics department will continue to update students through email and through the De Anza athletics website.

“While our department has a large sports program, we are also a tight-knit family, where coaches are in regular contact with student-athletes and keeping them updated,” said Mendoza.

For student-athletes that planned to transfer, the COVID-19 situation affects their last opportunity to play at De Anza.

“We are completely heartbroken for our student-athletes,” said Athletics Director Kulwant Singh. “Most student-athletes have trained and sacrificed for many years to compete at a community college level.”

The athletics division will continue to help student-athletes who are still planning on transferring.

“Essentially, no spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation as long as the student is in good standing with the team,” said Singh.“De Anza coaches and the athletics counselors will do whatever is necessary to help student-athletes transfer when they are ready to transfer.”

Going forward the De Anza athletics division will continue to act within the rules and regulations, and to follow the guidance from district and state officials.

“All CCCAA sport programs are in the same position and the long-term impact remains to be seen,” said Mendoza.

In the meantime coaches, administrators, faculty, and staff members encourage students to stay informed and follow the necessary guidelines from district and state officials.

“Community cooperation is needed to break the spread of the coronavirus — that is paramount,” said Mark Landefeld, head coach for De Anza’s women’s badminton team.

Coaches, administrators, faculty, and staff members look forward to resuming training once the crisis is over.

“The COVID-19 health Issue is unprecedented. The decision was the right decision. Life situations are more important than athletics,” said Singh. “There is no doubt in my mind that our student-athletes are resilient and will bounce back.”