The De Anza Student Body senate approved a proposal last Wednesday to increase Umoja student payroll for the 2021-22 school year by $1,600, about $20,000 short of what it requested.

Umoja, De Anza’s African ancestry program, requested $22,080 in student payroll in order to provide its students with more tutors.

Nathan Ngo, 18, environmental studies major, said that De Anza College instead of DASB should fund the program.

“The college has repeatedly neglected Umoja and the service they offer time and time again,” Ngo said.

After the motion to add $2,000 failed, the senators argued their case.

“If we are not going to give this money to them, who else is going to give them the money?” said Esha Dadbhawala, 18, political science and cognitive science major. “How else are we going to support Black students on this campus?”

Ngo said that adding $1,600 to the payroll was generous.

“I feel like any more (than $1,600) would have told the college that we finally caved, that we would be picking up the tab for Umoja from now on,” Ngo said. “The college is really the only institution that can consistently give Umoja the support and funding they need.”

The debate lasted over 30 minutes and ended with approving $1,600 in student payroll and $32 in hourly benefits. This made the total DASB proposed budget for Umoja $10,732.

Senators also discussed Environmental Studies Areas.

Matthew Holt, 21, environmental science and business administration major, said that the areas haven’t been properly maintained and invasive species are hounding in on the pond.

“Without this funding, I think we are doing a huge disservice to all De Anza students and the environmental science department because they really need the money now more than ever,” said Holt. “Taking funding away from it is honestly, frankly irresponsible.”

Holt motioned for $4,500 but the proposal was objected and didn’t pass to a vote. ESA is proposed to receive no funding from DASB.

Senators said that ESA coordinator Dianna Martinez should put her own funds into the program. They added that the Cheeseman Environmental Study Area falls under instructional materials and should be funded by the Instructional Planning and Budget Team.

Others objected, like Yuetong Zhang, 18-year-old DASB Chair of Environmental Sustainability and English major.

“We do not have a guarantee that the Environmental Studies Area is going to be funded,” Zhang said. “If you’re banking on the fact that campus facilities and the long term planning process are going to take this up and help sustain the Environmental Studies Area — that is not realistic.”

The DASB senate will meet again this Wednesday at 4 p.m. to continue discussing the budget.