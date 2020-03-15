Campus closure following governer’s recommendation

Most offices will be completely closed and both instruction and services will be provided entirely online starting Monday, March 16.

In an email sent to staff by Christina Espinosa-Pieb, Interim President of De Anza, the De Anza campus will be closed for instruction and services tomorrow. This updates a previous email sent last week on Wednesday, March 11, which stated that labs and some courses would still remain open.

This closure includes previous exceptions such as labs, art studios and physical activities.

Both faculty and classified staff will be working together to provide remote solutions for students.

The email was sent to staff following a statement by Governor Newsom which asked those with underlying conditions and those over the age of 65 to self-isolate.