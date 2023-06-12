The waterfall outside the L-Quad fills with water after the rain on June 6.

The Bay Area had an unusual situation on June 6 — rain! By this time of the year, temperatures normally reach 80 F.

Students walking to class with umbrellas and jackets set a strange scene for what should be California summer weather.

The hour long wind and rain were enough to leave storm damage on the F5 building.

The building is currently closed off with caution tape and a sign stating, “Temporarily closed due to storm damage. Check the division office, L14, for alternate locations.”

There have been some benefits to the unexpected rain such as blooming flowers and wildlife on campus.