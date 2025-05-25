Tending my digital garden

There used to be excitement attached to going on the internet, talking online with friends and creating digital spaces that inspired connection.

Now, the internet is fast, noisy and oftentimes overwhelming. There is a practice, however, that offers a slower, more intentional way of interacting with content: digital gardening.

A digital garden is a visual note-taking system that connects media you consume — books, articles, albums – through your own questions, reflections and ideas.

This process equates each piece of content to a seed being planted in your garden.

The act of “doomscrolling,” passively taking in massive amounts of content, seems to be part of many students’ daily routines.

How many hours have I wasted, lying in bed with a screen held up to my face, watching video after video, not a single one of which I can recall?

How many hours have you wasted?

In these moments, we are not present. We allow algorithms to dictate where we place our attention.

Digital gardens bring intention back into our media consumption, helping undo the damage of increased screen times on attention spans and the ability to focus.

I was first introduced to this concept through Anna Howard’s YouTube video, and I was curious to see what this would look like in practice.

First, I downloaded Obsidian as my note-taking software.

I took notes on a familiar episode of “The X Files,” a classic ‘90s show that I had watched at least three times.

In this episode, Dana Scully, one of the main characters, grapples with her faith when confronted with the sudden loss of her father.

Sitting down with an open laptop, ready to take notes, already felt vastly different from how I typically watch shows: phone in hand, with my eyes wandering restlessly from one screen to another.

As the episode progressed, ideas began to come up naturally. I jotted down interesting quotes, surprising character developments and thought-provoking plot lines.

I was focused so intently on what I was consuming that I found myself noticing things I had never picked up on before. Suddenly, the episode was full of personal significance.

Once I finished watching, the next step was to further develop my own ideas outside of the source material.

The themes brought up in this episode, love, death and faith, reminded me of a poem by Mary Oliver called “Honey Locust.”

After rereading the poem, I added notes to my digital garden about new connections that formed between questions of faith and the significance of love in our daily lives.

Using hashtags created on Obsidian, I linked these notes based on my own understanding.

The web of ideas develops into a living network of your own thought centered around the media you choose to consume.

How exciting is that?

Where scrolling is passive and mind-numbing, digital gardening is active and self-reflective. It demands that you be present while consuming.

As I added notes and ideas to my digital garden, I felt my brain truly at work. By forming new and unexpected connections, I was reminded that media does more than entertain, it helps shape our understanding of the world around us.

The truth is, nothing can ever replace “doomscrolling.” There’s nothing else as quick and easy. Maybe it should stay that way.

Digital gardening requires effort. The challenge and the reward lies in overcoming the initial laziness, and pushing through to rediscover the power of an active mind.

By slowing down, people can shift the purpose of media consumption away from distraction and toward connection.

When people change the way they consume, they change the way they live.