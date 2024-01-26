The voice of De Anza since 1967.


Using apps to develop a daily reading habit

Reese Jones, Guest Writer | January 26, 2024
Courtesy+of+Pexels
Courtesy of Pexels

The digital age has come a long way in shaping how we read. Bookt shares that technology impacts reading habits through the convenience and accessibility of digital formats—like ebooks—on practically every mobile device. That means you can access books in languages that might not have been available in print. And since the internet allows authors and publishers to distribute their works globally online, you can read works you wouldn’t have discovered otherwise.

Yet the benefits of technology don’t stop there. Now, there are even mobile apps available that can help you develop a daily reading habit. If you’re a bookworm looking to read consistently or more effectively, here are some apps you may like:

Everand: choose your preferred book format

Credit: @scribd on Instagram

Everyone has different reading material preferences. Some people like ebooks because they’re convenient and portable. Others prefer audiobooks, as it allows them to finish chapters while multitasking. It’s important to access your preferred book format, as this increases your chances of reading daily.

If you are looking to broaden your reading options, consider Everand’s subscription service. For one low monthly price, you can use its app to access thousands of ebooksand audiobooks from well-known authors ranging from Colleen Hoover to J.R.R. Tolkien. You can even use it to download audiobooks on your phone to listen to offline—perfect for enjoying books when you’re out and about. It’s a great way to have more options besides physical books and encourage you to keep up a more consistent reading habit.

Goodreads: find books according to your tastes

It’s hard to build a daily reading habit if you’re struggling to find good books and pushing through with a poor or mediocre story can quickly put you in a reading slump. If you are struggling to find similar books to the titles you love, you can use Goodreads to find something you’ll actually enjoy.

While the app is typically used to track the books you’ve read and leave your reviews, it also makes personalized recommendations according to your past reads. For instance, if the app notices that you enjoyed Dune by Frank Herbert, it will suggest other great sci-fi books—like the Foundation Trilogy by Isaac Asimov. This will allow you to broaden your reading options without as much trial and error.

Story continues below advertisement

The Storygraph: set a reading goal

Credit: @the.storygraph on YouTube

To build a good reading habit, you must have an end goal. For example, if you want to read 20 books by the end of the year, you’ll need to be consistent throughout the year to achieve this target. This is where Storygraph comes in.

The features of book cataloging app The Storygraph include setting a yearly goal of pages and books to read or audiobook minutes to listen to. The app will then show you your progress using engaging charts and graphs. If you see that you’re past half of a pie chart, for instance, you’ll want to read more pages every day to close that gap. This makes using the app a great way to breeze past some pages every day and ultimately reach your reading goals.

Bookclubs: attend regular book meetings

Reading can be more insightful if you do it with other people. Our post “Books as Exploration” notes that books are especially great for broadening your perspectives and appreciating a diversity of thoughts, and that’s a benefit you can handily achieve when talking about a book with others.


This is why joining a book club can encourage a daily reading habit. And introverts don’t need to worry—you don’t have to attend one in person! The app Bookclubs allows you to create or join your own group and set regular online meetings. You can even watch other clubs’ meetings to gain a wider perspective on your favorite books. It’s a great option if you want to add a social aspect to your reading habits and enjoy books in an entirely different way.

Developing a daily reading habit can be made easier if you use certain apps. Try the ones above if you want to achieve reading goals, enjoy different book formats, find more books you love, or meet fellow book lovers!
