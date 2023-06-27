Alicia Scandoval, 25, health technology-medical reception major, adjusts and measures the paper for her cap on June 14.

De Anza held a graduation cap decorating event from June 12 to 15, sponsored by General Counseling, EOPS, ISP, Advising division and the campus store.

Although there were only four decorating stations, there was no waiting time as students had to make reservations in advance. Students went to the bookstore, picked their grad cap and came to the second floor of RSS building to design their caps.

Tiffany Kodama, social and behavioral sciences major, knew there would be limited spots provided for the event.

“I made a reservation for today because they have limited supplies and there are only four desks,” she said.

Kodama also shared a brief template for her grad cap.

“I’m going to use a lighter pearlescent backdrop where pearls, rhinestones or stars wrap it around,” she said. “Then I’ll attach the battery somewhere underneath.”

Alicia Scandoval, 25, health technology-medical reception major, explained her decorating ideas.

“I bought these (crystal) stickers that say ‘Class of 2023’”, she said. “I think I’m going to glue sparkly borders and some roses around the edges. I like that they’re three dimensional.”

Elizabeth Nguyen, 20, business administration major, shared the inspiration behind her cap design.

“My designs are based on my Pinterest board and themes with pink and white,” Nguyen said. “Mainly the aesthetic is the Kitsch aesthetic. The quote I’m probably going to use is based on a debut album from BTS, so I’m going to put ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’ on my grad cap.”

The event gave students the chance to reflect on their time at De Anza as well as dream for their future.

Bunny Ho, 23, economics major, said she wanted to connect both De Anza and her future school.

“I am proud to be a transfer student,” she said. “Therefore, I want to include the colors and mascots of two schools on my cap. De Anza and UCLA mean a lot to me.”

Mo Domingo, nursing major, stuck adhesive stickers onto her grad cap. She believes that dreaming big is the best motivation for achieving goals.

“You dream it, you wish for it and then you have to put in an effort to do it,” Domingo said. “Once you’re in that mindset, it’s going to happen.”