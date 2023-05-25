De+Anza+budget+cuts+cause+systematic+chaos

Over the past few years, De Anza has cut positions and underfunded services with the prediction that enrollment would continue to decrease. This has led to the school performing at substandard levels, and the De Anza student government being held responsible for funding essential positions and services.

A 2017 analysis of full-time equivalent students shows the school has experienced a significant drop in enrollment since 2011. The trend has continued into the year 2022, as there was a decrease of 3% in enrolled FTES compared to the previous year.

Alex Kramer, an instructor of communication studies at De Anza, said although faculty members have received a 5% retroactive salary increase for the years 2021-2022, he’s still disappointed with the lack of transparency from the administration when it comes to budgeting issues.

“They don’t want to say this upfront, but they’re always looking at worst case scenarios,” Kramer said. “There’s soundness to that, but then if the worst case doesn’t happen, you essentially end up with extra money. (If) that money isn’t reinvested back into the school, then you’re not doing a good job at providing for students.”

DASG has been funding services, programs and positions. According to this year’s general budget, DASG has allocated over $392,000 to athletics, classified staff and tutorial services.

DASG president Amy Huang, 24, business administration, economics and management major said she surveyed five different student governments from colleges including Bakersfield College, American River College, Hartnell College, Laney College and Los Angeles Mission College.

“Four out of five (of the student governments of colleges I surveyed) do not have to pay for these services,” Huang said.

Hyon Chu Yi-Baker, Faculty Director of College Life, said right before the pandemic, around 2018-2019, the FHDA district had a budget deficit where the college’s “B” budget was reduced. This “B” budget covers finance and college operations; student services; and instruction for services such as the Student Success Center, the Honors program and the Football Academic Success Team program.

“They asked every unit, every department to look at their budget and see what they could cut,” Yi-Baker said. “If my memory serves me correctly, we went through a process within the division and realized that the only person that we could even consider letting go was our student activities coordinator position.”

She said several other salaries were slashed during this process, leaving the school’s student government to subsidize them.

DASG is now responsible for the full or partial payroll of positions that were cut, which includes a College Life Office Coordinator position and a Student Activities Specialist. These positions are responsible for overseeing the student government and the Inter-Club Council, respectively.

“If I wanted to, I could unilaterally decide to ‘fire’ these staff,” said Huang. “That’s a huge union issue; I shouldn’t have this much power. Additionally, without these positions there (would) be no college life.”

At the Student Success Center , which offers tutoring and employment opportunities for students, there has been a reduction of 10 student tutors since last year. For this year’s budget, DASG only allocated $45,000 of the $203,910 SSC requested.

“Budget cuts like these are affecting real people,” Huang said.

Joowon Jang, 21, a computer science major, has been tutoring for over a year in the subjects of math, computer science, English, Korean and ESL. He said while these budget cuts won’t affect him, they will affect people next year.

“I wish I (would) have known about the underbudgetting issue before,” Jang said. “It (would) have been a lot better if the student government had told us the reason why they suddenly cut the budget because I think this is quite abrupt. They’re pretty much saying, ‘we have a result, now follow it’ and I don’t think it’s fair.”

The administration has handled the underbudgetting issues by hiring more part-time faculty members who usually aren’t part of a union and don’t get benefits. The administration has also resorted to cutting and merging some classes.

Laura Orella, a part-time English instructor, explained how this has affected programming in her department.

“Our reading program was cut a few years ago and the faculty members got absorbed and bundled into other classes,” Orella said. “We still offer the program, but it’s not as specific and is now part of other classes.”

Additionally, Orella said some English classes are being held in inadequate facilities such as lab rooms and S-quad classrooms, which are usually reserved for math, science and technology classes.

Students taking EWRT D1 class for the winter 2023 quarter also reported that the class was held at the garage space in the Learning Center West building behind the library.

Justin Fry, 20, political science major, has worked for the Faculty Association Political Action Committee and is a voting member on the Resource Allocation and Program Planning Committee, previously known as Program Allocation Committee. He said essential services shouldn’t be funded by the student government.

“DASG shouldn’t have to pay for advisors, tutoring or athletics,” Fry said. “(The problem we have now is that) if DASG wasn’t funding a lot of these services, De Anza wouldn’t run and we would not be able to continue as we do.”