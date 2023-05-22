Waiting for class to start? Commuting to campus? Need something to listen to and want to stay updated about what’s happening on campus. We’ve got you covered!

Students on Campus is a weekly podcast hosted by Bella McClintock and Justin Fry with segments regarding events and activities, student government, and weekly guests. This podcast has something for every student.

Contact [email protected] if you would like to write in for our advice talks, nominate a guest (which can be yourself!), or ask a question.

This week at Students on Campus, we talk with Isabel Caballero Teixeira, a first-generation Latinx student and aspiring STEM major, about how she navigates her college life at De Anza and her future plans.

We also have a brand new segment in the style of Dear Abby called “Let’s Ask: Students on Campus,” this week hosted by Justin Fry and Gina Munoz, discussing work-life balance and passion uncertainties as college students.