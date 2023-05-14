Waiting for class to start? Commuting to campus? Need something to listen to and want to stay updated about what’s happening on campus. We’ve got you covered!

Introducing a weekly podcast hosted by Bella McClintock and Justin Fry with segments regarding events and activities, student government, and weekly guests, this podcast has something for every student. Tune in every Friday on the La Voz Instagram or wherever you listen to podcasts, and join us as we reintroduce students to campus.

Contact [email protected] if you would like to write in for our advice talks, nominate a guest, or ask a question.

This week at Students on Campus, we welcome our special guest, Amy Huang, who will talk about her role as the President at De Anza Student Government, her journey at De Anza, and her work on promoting diversity in student government.