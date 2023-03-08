Vintage Singers host first a cappella tea in 4 years1 min read

De+Anza+College+Vintage+Singers+perform+at+A+Cappella+Tea+at+the+California+History+Center+on+Sunday%2C+March+5.

Kritika Sharma

De Anza College Vintage Singers perform at A Cappella Tea at the California History Center on Sunday, March 5.

Kritika Sharma
March 8, 2023

The De Anza College Vintage Singers held a tea-time concert in the California History Center on Sunday, March 5. The event was a limited capacity fundraiser and welcomed around 50 guests with snacks, warm beverages and an intimate a cappella concert.