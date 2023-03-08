Gallery: Fujitsu Planetarium’s educational weekly shows1 min read

The+title+slide+of+the+Feb.+25+show+in+the+Fujitsu+Planetarium.+

John Pham

The title slide of the Feb. 25 show in the Fujitsu Planetarium.

John Pham
March 8, 2023

De Anza College’s Fujitsu Planetarium holds multiple shows every Saturday, including “This Is Our Sky,” which is shown in the following pictures. This specific show explored the solar system with its eight planets, the countless constellations that would be visible without light pollution and what the horizon looks like at sunrise.

9HL0QMsj14GlqqwfJ9dg3nxxhue9xTz0TwWmLnhB
Gallery|12 Photos
John Pham
The planetarium shows what the night sky would look like with less light pollution.