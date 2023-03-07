“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question of different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, our reporter Dennise Delgado asked, “Did you make a New Year’s Resolution for 2023? Now that it’s March, Have you been keeping the Resolution?”

Quotes have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Derren Monteiro, 17, communications major, said their resolution is to fill up their wardrobe with more pieces.

“I’ve done a good job so far with filling up my closet with more pieces and I hope to continue to do so the rest of the year.” Monteiro said.

Lupe Navarro, 21, sociology major, said she did not choose to make a resolution this year.

“I believe winter should be a time of rest,” Navarro says, “I believe during March when it’s spring are really good times to restart and set goals of what you want to achieve.”

Alexandriya Kalimegambetova, 17, art major, said she did not make a New Year’s resolution.

“Although I didn’t, I still set a goal for what I’d like to see myself achieve – for example, not falling behind on school work.” Kalimegambetova says.

Chris, 20, game design major says that she did not make a New Year’s resolution.

“They’re just broad, (so) there’s no point in making them.”

Frank Mayers, 28, aerospace engineering major says he did not choose to make a New Year’s resolution.

“Although I did not make a New Year’s resolution, I chose to at least have a goal,” Mayers said. “I didn’t want to be just another guy that sets on going to the gym and then gives up. I chose to consistently put the work in without so much pressure.”