Grand opening of new physical Villages space1 min read

Students+participate+in+activities+in+the+health+and+life+sciences+village+on+Feb.+14.

Kritika Sharma

Students participate in activities in the health and life sciences village on Feb. 14.

Kritika Sharma
February 17, 2023

On Feb. 14, De Anza College students celebrated the grand opening of the new Guided Pathways Villages – six multipurpose spaces for students to gather with peers in similar majors. The grand opening featured music, snacks and activities and each room was heavily populated with students and staff.