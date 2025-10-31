The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Women’s volleyball wins 3–0 at Dig Pink fundraiser

Jamie Watt, La Voz Staff
October 31, 2025

De Anza’s women’s volleyball team beat Gavilan College 3-0 at home during its annual Dig Pink Volleyball Fundraiser for breast cancer awareness on Oct. 24.

The team raised a total of $826 for The Side-Out Foundation, a non-profit that raises awareness and funds for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. 

The Mountain Lions currently hold a record of 13-12 for their season. Their next home game is against Hartnell College on Nov. 4. 

Transcript:

 

0:00

 

[Music and team chatter]

 

0:06

[Narration] De Anza’s women’s volleyball team swept Gavilan College 3-0 at home during its annual Dig Pink Volleyball Fundraiser for breast cancer awareness on October 24.

 

0:16

[Gameplay and crowd cheers]

 

0:21

[Narration] They raised a total of $826 for the Side-Out Foundation, a non-profit that raises awareness and funds for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. 

 

0:33

[Violeta Velazquez] As a team, I think definitely like, it’s very known that at least one of our family members struggled with breast cancer, like it’s a very common thing. We just want to make sure that we bring awareness. You know it’s not all just about like pink and cute, like really supporting the cause. 

 

0:51

[Narration] While sporting their supportive pink jerseys, De Anza players kept the spark united throughout the entire game, with great energy and effort from the entire team. 

 

0:59

[Hector Hernandez Reyes] Yeah, yeah, yeah. I mean, all of them did great. I think a lot of the people that stood out today are people that are usually on the bench. So like, Delphina, Mimi– Mimi did a great job today, had some great serves. Everybody did great. 

 

1:14

[Ernesto Guevara] Stand out play, there were definitely a few saves in the back row, and Noa–Noa had a lot of good hits in the middle too. 

 

1:19

[Violeta Velazquez] I think today’s game went well. I think we started off really strong and kept up the energy throughout the entire game, which was like our main focus. I think most of the plays that stood out were all those like, communication-based ones. It’s really vital to make sure you’re talking to your teammates. 

 

1:35

[Gameplay]

1:41

[Violeta Velazquez] I think for sure one of our best plays is the ones where we’re really in sync and talking to each other. That’s, yeah, I think what drives us.  

 

1:48

[Narration] The Mountain Lions currently hold a record of 13-12 for their season. Their next home game is against Hartnell College on November 4. 

 

1:56

[Violeta Velazquez] People should come to our games. 

 

1:59

[Buzzer and gameplay with music]



Jamie Watt
Jamie Watt, Staff Reporter
Hi, my name is Jamie and I’m passionate about all things art and how it can be used to tell stories. Throughout this quarter, I hope to improve my journalism skills in order to amplify and connect artistic voices.