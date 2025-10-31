Women’s volleyball wins 3–0 at Dig Pink fundraiser

De Anza’s women’s volleyball team beat Gavilan College 3-0 at home during its annual Dig Pink Volleyball Fundraiser for breast cancer awareness on Oct. 24.

The team raised a total of $826 for The Side-Out Foundation, a non-profit that raises awareness and funds for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.

The Mountain Lions currently hold a record of 13-12 for their season. Their next home game is against Hartnell College on Nov. 4.

Transcript:

0:00

[Music and team chatter]

0:06

[Narration] De Anza’s women’s volleyball team swept Gavilan College 3-0 at home during its annual Dig Pink Volleyball Fundraiser for breast cancer awareness on October 24.

0:16

[Gameplay and crowd cheers]

0:21

[Narration] They raised a total of $826 for the Side-Out Foundation, a non-profit that raises awareness and funds for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.

0:33

[Violeta Velazquez] As a team, I think definitely like, it’s very known that at least one of our family members struggled with breast cancer, like it’s a very common thing. We just want to make sure that we bring awareness. You know it’s not all just about like pink and cute, like really supporting the cause.

0:51

[Narration] While sporting their supportive pink jerseys, De Anza players kept the spark united throughout the entire game, with great energy and effort from the entire team.

0:59

[Hector Hernandez Reyes] Yeah, yeah, yeah. I mean, all of them did great. I think a lot of the people that stood out today are people that are usually on the bench. So like, Delphina, Mimi– Mimi did a great job today, had some great serves. Everybody did great.

1:14

[Ernesto Guevara] Stand out play, there were definitely a few saves in the back row, and Noa–Noa had a lot of good hits in the middle too.

1:19

[Violeta Velazquez] I think today’s game went well. I think we started off really strong and kept up the energy throughout the entire game, which was like our main focus. I think most of the plays that stood out were all those like, communication-based ones. It’s really vital to make sure you’re talking to your teammates.

1:35

[Gameplay]

1:41

[Violeta Velazquez] I think for sure one of our best plays is the ones where we’re really in sync and talking to each other. That’s, yeah, I think what drives us.

1:48

[Narration] The Mountain Lions currently hold a record of 13-12 for their season. Their next home game is against Hartnell College on November 4.

1:56

[Violeta Velazquez] People should come to our games.

1:59

[Buzzer and gameplay with music]





