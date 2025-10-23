The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Men’s soccer marks record 11-goal game

Mountain Lions set historic shutout victory against Monterey Peninsula College
Hayden Rush, La Voz Staff
October 23, 2025
Damian Renteria Mata
Forward Eric Serrano (De Anza No.22) prepares to trap the ball in front of Monterey Peninsula’s backup goalie, and defender Pimental Guy (MPC No.3) at De Anza on Oct. 21.

De Anza’s men’s soccer team achieves one of the most lopsided wins  in school history against Monterey Peninsula College, in an 11-0 victory, holding a 7-3-3 record on the season on Tuesday, Oct. 21

The win came after last week’s game against Skyline, where the Mountain Lions were unable to break a tie. They scored seven goals in the first half — a single-half season record— and followed with four more within the first 25 minutes of the second half.

“I don’t believe Monterey was at the level of last week’s team,” interim head coach Roheet Sen said. “We did a good job of taking our opponent seriously and taking care of business.”

The team recorded 15 shots on goal, which Sen attributed to by sticking to its normal game plan and making smart decisions.

Brandon Ledger (De Anza No.17), 22, business major, led the team in shots on goal with five attempts and scored in the second half.

Ledger credited the team’s performance to its hard work and relentless effort. 

“We’re willing to put in a good effort for each other —willing to die for each other on the field,” Ledger said.

The defensive effort limited Monterey Peninsula to just two shots on goal.

“We approached the game with the right mentality”, Sen said “As a team, we really focused on not giving goals away … I think they took that piece seriously today, and the results showed it.”

Freshman forward Sebastian Arellano (De Anza No.16), 18, economics major, said he was passionate going into the game

Sebastian Arellano (De Anza No.16) controls the ball as he is surrounded by Monterey Peninsula players at De Anza Oct. 21 (Damian Renteria Mata)

“I wanted to prove myself, but also prove to my team and the coaches that I deserve to be playing a bit more,” Arellano said.

De Anza committed no fouls, with the only penalty in the game coming at the 54-minute mark from Monterey Peninsula forward David Garcia (MPC No.12).

The team looks to build on its winning streak in the upcoming game this Friday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m., when it travels to face Cañada — a team that defeated City College of San Francisco in a 4-0 victory, and tied De Anza 0-0 earlier this season. 

Eric Serrano (De Anza No.22), 18, business major, who scored a goal at the 33-minute mark, said the team must stay level-headed after the performance.

“We just go for the next one, our confidence can’t get too high,” Serrano said. “Cañada is going to be a really good game; they’re a good team. So we take this as a little win and we go for the next one.”

Men's soccer team dominated against the Monterey Peninsula College Lobo
Hayden Rush
Hayden Rush, Staff Reporter
I hope to gain plentiful experience and exposure in the field of journalism, while also solidifying the steps to a prosperous career.
Damian Renteria Mata
Damian Renteria Mata, Freelance Reporter
I’m excited to cover many different topics, and I hope to have a great quarter.