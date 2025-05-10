Women’s badminton dominates Coast Conference championship in singles and doubles

Eight athletes from the undefeated De Anza women’s badminton team qualified for state after competing in the Coast Conference Singles and Doubles Championship tournament in the De Anza College gym on May 1-2.

The top 12 singles players and top nine doubles teams from this tournament advanced to the Individuals State Championship tournament.

As a team, the Mountain Lions maintained a perfect 14-0 record over the regular season, and their 10-0 conference record placed them at the top of the Coast Conference.

After advancing through the singles and doubles brackets on May 1, every De Anza athlete returned May 2 for semifinals and finals matches with a chance to advance to states in either singles or doubles.

MaiLan Vuong, 19, business administration major, went on to win the singles championship title, defeating the City College of San Francisco’s Jacqueline Leong in the semifinals and Fresno City College’s PJ Yang in a competitive finals match that went to the third set.

Vuong won the first set 21-9 and lost the second set 12-21. She said she regained focus in the third set, allowing her to win 21-12 and claim the No. 1 seed.

“The first set my mindset was really good because I could focus and see all of the open areas,” Vuong said. “But the second set, I turned off my brain and lost it completely. Third set, I regained my senses and locked in and played like I always do.”

Vuong also partnered with Natalee Lam, 19, business major, for the conference doubles tournament.

“I’m really proud of our performance,” Lam said. “MaiLan is really good in the back, and I’m really good in the front.”

The duo clinched the doubles championship with a victory against their fellow Mountain Lions Jenny Thai, 19, psychology major, and Karina Chow, 18, cognitive science major.

The Mountain Lions made it clear that they are not just team champions — they are individual threats.

Head coach Mark Landefeld said they dedicated the tournament to a teammate who missed the end of the season because of discomfort with the current situation for international students on campus.

“Natalee lost her regular doubles partner who couldn’t stay in the United States,” Landefeld said. “That means the team is playing thinking about their missing sister.”

De Anza’s athletes who qualified for the State Championship tournament for singles:

No. 1 seed: MaiLan Vuong

No. 3 seed: Makayla Than

No. 5 seed: Natalee Lam

No. 7 seed: Jenny Thai

No. 8 seed: Karina Chow

No. 11 seed: Jamie Min

De Anza’s doubles teams that qualified for the State Championship tournament:

No. 1 seed: MaiLan Vuong and Natalee Lam

No. 2 seed: Jenny Thai and Karina Chow

No. 4 seed: Makayla Than and Trinity Nguyen

No. 6 seed: Adrienne Lee and Jamie Min

The 3C2A State Team Championship took place on May 8. As the top team of their conference, De Anza traveled to the City College of San Francisco to face the Pasadena City College Lancers, maintaining a 10-0 record in the South Coast Conference.

De Anza swept Pasadena to win the championship 11-0.