Andrew Shinjo and Jack Molmud
June 4, 2018Filed under Showcase, Video
La Voz News presents a tutorial on how to rent a DASB bike rental from the Office of College Life. Staff reporter Andrew Shinjo offers a first person encounter on this service.
