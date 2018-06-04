The voice of De Anza College since 1967

LA VOZ NEWS

Menu

How to Rent From the DASB Bike Rental Program1 min read

Andrew Shinjo and Jack Molmud

June 4, 2018
Filed under Showcase, Video

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






La Voz News presents a tutorial on how to rent a DASB bike rental from the Office of College Life. Staff reporter Andrew Shinjo offers a first person encounter on this service.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment