The Euphrat Museum hosts the De Anza Student Art show with record of most submissions1 min read

Stephanie Lam, Staff Reporter

May 4, 2018

Semi-finished exhibits are set up in the corner of the room of the Euphrat Museum.

The Euphrat Museum of Art will host the De Anza Student Art Show from May 7 to June 8. According to Diana Argabrite, Museum Programs Coordinator, the show will feature recent art made by De Anza Visual Arts students.

Including animations, drawings, photography and ceramics, this year’s show received more submissions than previous years, said Argabrite. Majority of the submissions were made this school year.

Student made ceramic vase undergoes adjustments in its lighting.

“I mean sometimes the paint is even wet, that’s how fresh it is.” Argabrite said.

Argabrite said the show is an opportunity for students to showcase their artistic talents and express their ideas.

“When you take an art class, students don’t realize it at first, but there is a lot of extra hours, way more than just homework, to finish a piece.” Argabrite said. “The exhibit is  acknowledging how much they work. It’s a celebration of their accomplishment.

Art pieces stand scattered apart from each other as the lightening for the exhibit is being fixed.

