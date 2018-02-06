More transparency for vegans, vegetarian options

While vegan and vegetarian options are limited at De Anza College’s cafeteria, providing ingredient lists is a good first step for helping vegans and vegetarians customize their orders more easily. Providing ingredient lists, or even just stating what contains animal products would help vegan and vegetarian students know exactly what they can or can’t eat.

There are certain foods where you can’t tell whether it contains animal products or not, such as the cafeteria’s brioche hamburger buns, which, according to the head chef John, contain eggs. Amrita Kohli, 18, computer science major and vegetarian, said the cafeteria options available to her are “horribly limited.”

Part of the reason why vegan and vegetarian students might feel so limited at the cafeteria is because they aren’t sure exactly what they can or can’t eat in the first place.

“All I have is, like, spaghetti and fries,” Kohli said. “There’s some burger and wrap/salad options that haven’t been so great. I once ordered a wrap that claimed to be veggie but had eggs in it.”

Ingredient lists would help clear up the discrepancy between what different people consider to be “veggie” as well. Since vegans and vegetarians are probably used to looking up menus ahead of time anyway, posting ingredient lists online would be a convenient way to help them plan what to order, which saves the employees time as well.

But if students want more vegan and vegetarian options in the cafeteria, they first have to show a demand for it, which there currently isn’t.

“There isn’t a huge desire for it [vegan/vegetarian food]…when you think of the 2,000 people coming through, there are very little requests,” said Patrick Gannon, director of De Anza Dining Services said. “A lot of vegetarians, a lot of the vegans kind of cater for themselves.”

He also said they tried offering vegetarian stock at the noodle station without success.

“I advertised it, there just isn’t a demand…We were left with it every day, didn’t sell one,” Gannon said.

Gannon said they’re currently aiming for more menu items that are flexible for both vegans and omnivores, such as the grain bowls they’ve offered in past quarters that have the option of adding chicken or not. While the process of adding more vegan options requires more demand from the students, this cannot effectively be done if the students don’t know exactly what to demand more of in the first place.

Adding ingredient lists online can help students figure out what they want to demand more of without feeling like they have to send student employees on inconvenient ingredient investigations all the time.

“In my opinion, the cafeteria is like a business. If more people are vegetarian, naturally they will be more ‘vegetarian friendly.’ If they made a lot of changing but few people buy their food, they would just remove the option ‘cause it does not make money,” said Alex Chu, undecided major and vegetarian. “So I think instead of change the cafeteria could make more workshops or slogans. For example, a vegetarian meal per week. Let people understand the benefit and make them want to try more vegetable food.”