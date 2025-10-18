The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Tilly Norwood is AI’s latest desperate move to attract attention

Artificial actors strip away the emotion and artistry that make real performances worth watching
Nicole Vargas, La Voz Staf
October 18, 2025
Kinjal Dhandar
Using AI to replace real actors strips away the emotion and craft that make performance an art, turning creativity into imitation.

The emergence of artificial intelligence “actress”  Tilly Norwood has baffled many in the movie industry, and movie fans alike. The truth is, Norwood isn’t an actress—she is a product. 

The announcement of Norwood caused much debate about  how this will impact the movie industry. Norwood sounds like the type of character that would be a part of a video game instead of being a possible threat to real human performers who have dedicated their lives to the craft of acting. 

Digital puppetry is the best way to describe the creation of Norwood.

 While some in Hollywood are surrendering to the idea that AI is here to stay, others like Sean Astin, president of the Screen Actors Guild, have been pushing back by pointing out that artistic integrity is at stake. 

“With regard to AI, we have an extraordinary amount of leverage, because the audience wants to see real human performers in movies, TV shows, animation, video games, audiobooks and in all the other ways that we represent our members,” Astin said. 

Sean Astin is not wrong. Audiences care about emotion. People go to movies to see stars, and while CGI is a part of many Hollywood productions, it’s never meant to be the main attraction. 

After all, CGI is made by humans with an idea in mind and  purpose isn’t to steal from performance. 

Norwood’s creation, on the other hand, is closer to theft. Considering that in order to make it, you need voices and performances from real human performers to base this digital creation on. The origin story of Norwood is unoriginal and unethical to say the least since it is created by an artificial intelligence studio. 

A lot of people care about what they are  looking at and many would be smart enough to tell the difference between real and fake. No one wants to feel cheated out of watching a real human performance. 

People want real performances, no algorithm can replace that. There are hundreds of actors who aren’t even movie stars who remain in audiences’ memories

An AI “actress” most people refer to as an “it”? This will hopefully be a fad since actresses such as Emmy-nominated Betty Gilpin have written a humorous open letter in The Hollywood Reporter to Norwood, a creation that feels closer to a farce.

Norwood is aimed to be a threat but it appears she won’t be bankable. Why would anyone pay for something that involved no craft or effort? It takes out everything interesting about art, and disrespects the people who matter — actors and audiences



