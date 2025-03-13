The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
Handwriting is the better way of learning

Learning new languages goes beyond the keyboard
Yogita Shuklan, La Voz Staff
March 13, 2025
Veronica Thant
The popularity of typing and taking notes digitally is overtaking traditional pen and paper, but handwriting is still essential to learning languages.

Many people nowadays are going digital and shifting to digital notes. However, when learning a new language it’s still crucial to write comfortably by hand. 

Writing by hand strengthens memory, improves spelling and helps build a deeper understanding of a language, making it a critical step in the learning process.

In countries such as China, it is important for students to write using traditional study methods with paper and pen.

Writing by hand slows the learner’s pace, forcing them to pay close attention to letter formation, spelling and sentence structure.

There are many international students at De Anza College, which means it is important to pursue success in ESL classes. Students should not take notes on digital documents in English, listening or reading classes. Even professors suggest they take handwritten notes for better memory. This results in learning English more proficiently.

Handwriting is superior to typing. For example, for children learning English, it’s essential that they first learn how to spell and write each letter by hand before they start taking digital notes. Whenever they study new concepts, it helps them to stay focused during their classes.

A group of students who are writing on a laptop during classes can easily be distracted from their studies. There are many chances for them to use their laptops as a source of entertainment, which they should avoid. 

Armna Adnan, 20, computer science major, mentioned she has keen interest in calligraphy and cursive handwriting. She doesn’t want people to forget the writing styles.

Adnan said she “prefer(s) writing because handwriting activates multiple areas of the brain, it helps … with (memory) and cognition. This deep engagement helps encode information more effectively, which results in better recall later.”

A report by the International Journal of Educational Research has stated that typing improves recognition and connection. The report stated that China is using the typing method to recognize the words, which is now also being used by various different countries.

The report also shows that 64% of the students used laptops for non-course related tasks in the classrooms.

People can write more effectively compared to typing, and they can express their feelings better with their hands. While learning any other language, it is really important to understand all the words in depth.

When we do not understand the words in depth, we are not able to learn any language with passion and creativity. It is essential to handwrite in any language before we start typing.

About the Contributors
Yogita Shuklan
Yogita Shuklan, Staff Reporter
My name is Yogita. I’m a freshman at De Anza majoring in public relations. I like journalism because I want to learn, analyze facts, question sources and evaluate information to avoid bias and misinformation.
Veronica Thant
Veronica Thant, Freelance Illustrator
Crazy stories are what connects people and sparks change, this is what brings excitement to journalism for me. I look forwards to working with many unique minds that will build our craft together.