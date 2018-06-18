A gentle soul and quirky character at De Anza College for many years died suddenly last month. His kindly spirit and decades of stories will be missed by anyone who knew him.

Brian Rose, 58, was by definition a lifelong learner.

At the time of his death, he was enrolled in three journalism classes at De Anza and an engineering class at Foothill.

Earlier this quarter, three of his black-and-white photos hung at the Student Art Show at the Euphrat Museum, where he had exhibited many works over the years.

Later this month, an essay and a photo of his are to be published in De Anza’s literary magazine, Red Wheelbarrow, where he has previously published several works. The issue will be dedicated to him, said English professor Ken Weisner.

“Brian was the loveliest sort of perennial student – great lover of learning, camaraderie and community,” Weisner said.

Brian struggled with learning differences all his life, said his sister, Mary Anne Ball. “He was born at a time when schools did not offer much help.”

And yet he had earned an associate’s degree in liberal arts and a certificate in professional photography from De Anza late in life. In the 1980s, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from San Jose State University.

Brian succeeded “through sheer perseverance, no matter how long it took him,” Ball said.

He had contributed stories and photos to La Voz over eight years, and was working toward an associate’s degree in journalism and a certificate in public relations from De Anza.

Besides his studies, Brian had many passions – vintage cars, trains, movies, art, the environment – and a headful of knowledge about just about everything.

“He loved to talk your ear off,” Weisner said.

Reza Kazempour, a De Anza alum and former bookstore manager who supervised Brian as a student employee, recalled that Brian often started his shift by sharing a bit of information or a trivia fact with his co-workers.

“He was a very nice guy and a very gentle soul,” Kazempour said.

Many quarters of La Voz editors and fellow journalism students would start out wary when they first met Brian, but quickly found his charm.

“Brian was very open-minded to learning,” said Megan Wong, 19, journalism major and La Voz’s Campus Beat editor. “He was appreciative of learning, even from younger students. It’s a special gift to have.”

Brian is survived by his father, three sisters, four brothers, three nieces and a nephew.