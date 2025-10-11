The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Students move in as McClellan Terrace tenants prepare to leave

Some parents say the relocation may separate their children from their schools and friends
Azania (Zain) Kane-Jarvis, La Voz Staff
October 11, 2025
Courtesy of Yvonne Chamberlain-Marquez, Residential Life Coordinator
Staff members guide new residents through the move-in process, and students walk to their apartments on the first official day of student move-in, Sept. 19.

After purchasing McClellan Terrace earlier this summer, the Foothill-De Anza district converted the complex into student housing, leaving current tenants with a relocation deadline of June 30. — and concerns about how the move will affect their children’s education.

McClellan Terrace is located near many top-rated schools, a convenience that some current tenants will miss.

Madhu Gopala said he moved in a year and a half ago because “It’s walking distance for my kids.”

Gopala explained he is worried about his children having to leave the district and their friends. He said he hopes that the district will help his family find a neighborhood close by so his kids can remain at their school.  

Rohit Lingappa, a McClellan Terrace resident of three years, said relocating could have serious consequences for his daughter’s schooling. 

“It’s very hard for me as I have some budget constraints,” Lingappa said. “My daughter’s education is my only concern.”

According to the district’s relocation plan, all replacement housing options are within the same school districts as McClellan Terrace. Tenants will also receive a relocation assistance package from FHDA to help with the move. 

Residents moving out have been advised to familiarize themselves with the relocation plan prepared by Overland, Pacific and Cutler LLC. The plan was prepared specifically to address residential tenant displacement. 

In the midst of existing tenants and families navigating relocation, Foothill and DeAnza students began  moving in September 19.

Student Resident Assistant, Julia Rodriguez, 19, political science major, said “It’s really unfortunate”, to be displacing existing tenants. 

“They’re (current tenants) probably comfortable here, but a lot of the students who are moving in really needed the space,” Rodriguez said. 

Prior to the housing opportunity, Louay Asaad, 23, engineering major, struggled to find affordable housing. As an international Lebanese student, he ran into barriers securing a lease without having a credit history.

“I tried last year to even try for something cheaper, something that kind of has the price of a dorm— anything. It’s impossible,” Asaad said.

Asaad also said he feels conflicted about benefiting from housing built after others were displaced.

“Is the trade-off fair? Obviously not,” Asaad said. “Can I do anything about it right now other than take advantage of the fact that I have a place that I can afford?”

