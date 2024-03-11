Student Rights and Equity Committee addresses student concerns

Editor’s note: This article has been edited to remove references to DASG hosting events for Arab Heritage Month and to correctly state that the equity office will be holding the events mentioned. Relevant comments have been added, including corrections and clarifications about how the visa process works, and the last sentence has been removed. Additionally, an earlier version of this article accidentally referred to Vice Chair Megan Cheng as “Megan Chen.”

The Student Rights and Equity Committee met up for their weekly Wednesday morning meeting to address pressing student rights and equity concerns. Chaired by Hannah Rabbani, an economics major, the committee tackled key issues affecting the campus community.

During the meeting, Arianna Aguilar, a political science major, and Jason Tandiary, an aerospace engineering student, contributed valuable insights to help further address student’s concerns. They, along with Rabbani and Vice Chair Megan Cheng engaged in discussions pivotal to fostering a more inclusive campus environment.

The main point of the meeting was the internal elections outreach, aiming to enhance student engagement and representation within the student government as De Anza Student Government (DASG) has its yearly elections taking place right now.

The committee emphasized the importance of effective communication to amplify student voices and initiatives.

The committee also delved into scholarships for undocumented students and international student finances, addressing the financial challenges faced by marginalized student groups. These discussions emphasized the college’s commitment to equity and accessibility for all students.

“I believe it’s important to talk about the finances that we international students have to pay and provide the information to others,” Rabbani said.

Rabbani herself is an international student and further explains to the committee how she along with many other international students have to pay heaps of money for tuition along with their living costs.

Many international students come from places like Abu Dhabi and Singapore, so not only do they pay international tuition costs, but they also have to pay for housing as they live far from home.

Rabbani further explained how the process works and how when students from outside the U.S. get into a college in the U.S., they have to request an I-20. In this form, it lists the finances that the college expects international students would have to pay and acts as proof that the international student is actually the district’s student.

The I-20 is decided by the district based on whether they believe international students can afford it. The district’s benchmark is at $30,000; however, Hannah said she pays significantly more than $30,000 as she has living costs and has also had to cover the expenses of other portions of applying for a visa, such as obtaining the bank statement for the district to look at, as well as getting a DS-160 form, getting an appointment for her visa approval and flying out to the U.S.

These figures have not been changed in a long time, leaving many international students either stranded or unable to actually afford living in the U.S. which causes them to either be kicked out of the country or become undocumented as their original visas expire.

Ryan Chu, 18, a computer science major, Student Rights and Equity Intern and international student from Hong Kong, explained the process further and said there were several points where international students could face setbacks or even have their visa progress wiped entirely.

“I apply to De Anza, I get accepted; I am now able to take classes at De Anza. But in order to actually come to the U.S., I need an F-1 visa,” Chu said. “The way I get that is I first request an I-20 form from De Anza, but the I-20 only starts the visa process. (After the I-20) you fill out a DS-160 which tells the US government what you’re doing in the US, and also you self report if you’re a terrorist or something, then you apply for an embassy interview which can also take ages; it’s a 200-day wait in India or something.”

The wait for an F-1 interview can range from as short as three days for people living somewhere like Tokyo, Japan, and can take up to almost a year for people living somewhere like Kolkata, India. Chu said that getting his interview appointment took two weeks; as of March 11, the interview queue for students and exchange program visitors from Hong Kong has decreased to just four days.

“The process is simultaneously less and more annoying than getting a green card (permanent residency),” Chu said. “Also, at the interview you could get rejected, which means your progress gets reset; after the interview you could get rejected too. But once you have your F-1 visa, now you have the right to request entrance to the U.S.”

Chu said the most annoying part of getting his visa was getting the bank statement. “How annoying it is depends on how bad your bank is; getting mine took me a month.”

“Getting my (bank statement) took me a week but only because we went straight to the (bank’s) headquarters,” Rabbani said.

As the I-20 only checks people’s finances at the beginning of the arduous visa process, students could run short of money during their application or even once they’ve entered the U.S.

“The problem Hannah pointed out is that the initial amount needed for requesting an I-20 isn’t actually enough to cover expenses, so international students suffer through all of this to enter the U.S. and then they run out of money,” Chu said.

“Changes need to be made in the number of academic units international students can take and international student fees,” Cheng said.

In a proactive move, the committee decided to engage with district authorities to update relevant information on the college website and official documents. This initiative aims to provide international students with comprehensive details to better manage their expenses and make informed decisions.

“I think it is important that we come up with a project to help these international students fight for their rights and hopefully can make some changes that will be more fair,” committee member Arianna Aguilar said.

Looking ahead, the committee also spoke about upcoming events and initiatives aimed at celebrating cultural diversity and promoting student engagement. These efforts reflect the college’s commitment to creating a vibrant and inclusive campus community.

Rabbani spoke about the upcoming month. “Arab Heritage Month is upcoming and the equity office is planning different events.”

She explained that she would be joining the planning meetings, and anyone interested can join planning meetings as well 9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.—Events will most likely begin in weeks two and three of spring quarter.

Rabbani also said that “if any international students or students in general are interested in working on the project, we’d love some more help,” on the DASG Discord server.