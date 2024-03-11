The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Student athletes meet with De Anza College President Lloyd Holmes and Athletic Director Ron Hannon at the Media and Learning Center in room 110 on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Track and field athletes express distrust, discomfort with college administration, athletic department’s inaction | 1515 Views

2
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city | 1445 Views

3
Fadi Saba uses this map to explain the timeline of land controlled by Israel and Palestine at the teach-in on Nov. 14.

Foothill-De Anza community breaks the silence with Israel-Palestine teach-in | 1381 Views

4
Not Asian Enough: Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora

'Not Asian Enough': Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora | 1374 Views

5
Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly

Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly | 1351 Views

DASG’s marketing meeting rundown
La Voz wins big at La Jolla

La Voz wins big at La Jolla

March 11, 2024

Student Rights and Equity Committee addresses student concerns

Student Rights and Equity Committee addresses student concerns

March 11, 2024

De Anza continues the annual streak with its Peer Equity Conference

De Anza continues the annual streak with its Peer Equity Conference

March 10, 2024

Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program connects students with digital industry experts
President Joe Biden’s Special Counsel Report describes numerous limitations to memory

President Joe Biden’s Special Counsel Report describes numerous limitations to memory

February 26, 2024

Heartfelt ink: Crafting connections and spreading love

Heartfelt ink: Crafting connections and spreading love

February 25, 2024

Cupertino Historical Society continues to preserve rich history

Cupertino Historical Society continues to preserve rich history

February 24, 2024

Coquette: hyper-feminine fashion beyond the pink ribbon memes
Black History Month: What does it mean to be Black?

Black History Month: What does it mean to be Black?

February 22, 2024

Who’s going to be dancing in Vegas?

Who’s going to be dancing in Vegas?

February 11, 2024

Remote work post-pandemic offers work-life balance

Remote work post-pandemic offers work-life balance

February 11, 2024

Before the pandemic, companies made remote work relatively rare, offering it as a perk rather than a standard. Yet, as the world ground to a halt, workers found their office desks relocated to their living rooms. Companies that centered around in-person operations had to move to remote platforms so they could maintain productivity.

Pop princess turned alternative artist continues strongly in the genre
Urban Plates – Culinary gem in the heart of Santa Clara

Urban Plates – Culinary gem in the heart of Santa Clara

March 6, 2024

Coquette: hyper-feminine fashion beyond the pink ribbon memes

Coquette: hyper-feminine fashion beyond the pink ribbon memes

March 3, 2024

Watching movies from abroad

Watching movies from abroad

March 2, 2024

Student Rights and Equity Committee addresses student concerns

International students’ finances topic of concern
Preena Patel and Ann Penalosa
March 11, 2024
Graphic+for+the+Students+Rights+and+Equity+committee+thats+apart+of+the+De+Anza+Student+Government.
Mackenzie Jardine
Graphic for the Students Rights and Equity committee that’s apart of the De Anza Student Government.

Editor’s note: This article has been edited to remove references to DASG hosting events for Arab Heritage Month and to correctly state that the equity office will be holding the events mentioned. Relevant comments have been added, including corrections and clarifications about how the visa process works, and the last sentence has been removed. Additionally, an earlier version of this article accidentally referred to Vice Chair Megan Cheng as “Megan Chen.”

 

The Student Rights and Equity Committee met up for their weekly Wednesday morning meeting to address pressing student rights and equity concerns. Chaired by Hannah Rabbani, an economics major, the committee tackled key issues affecting the campus community.

During the meeting, Arianna Aguilar, a political science major, and Jason Tandiary, an aerospace engineering student, contributed valuable insights to help further address student’s concerns. They, along with Rabbani and Vice Chair Megan Cheng engaged in discussions pivotal to fostering a more inclusive campus environment.

The main point of the meeting was the internal elections outreach, aiming to enhance student engagement and representation within the student government as De Anza Student Government (DASG) has its yearly elections taking place right now.

The committee emphasized the importance of effective communication to amplify student voices and initiatives.

The committee also delved into scholarships for undocumented students and international student finances, addressing the financial challenges faced by marginalized student groups. These discussions emphasized the college’s commitment to equity and accessibility for all students.

“I believe it’s important to talk about the finances that we international students have to pay and provide the information to others,” Rabbani said.

Rabbani herself is an international student and further explains to the committee how she along with many other international students have to pay heaps of money for tuition along with their living costs.

Many international students come from places like Abu Dhabi and Singapore, so not only do they pay international tuition costs, but they also have to pay for housing as they live far from home.

Rabbani further explained how the process works and how when students from outside the U.S. get into a college in the U.S., they have to request an I-20. In this form, it lists the finances that the college expects international students would have to pay and acts as proof that the international student is actually the district’s student.

The I-20 is decided by the district based on whether they believe international students can afford it. The district’s benchmark is at $30,000; however, Hannah said she pays significantly more than $30,000 as she has living costs and has also had to cover the expenses of other portions of applying for a visa, such as obtaining the bank statement for the district to look at, as well as getting a DS-160 form, getting an appointment for her visa approval and flying out to the U.S.

These figures have not been changed in a long time, leaving many international students either stranded or unable to actually afford living in the U.S. which causes them to either be kicked out of the country or become undocumented as their original visas expire.

Ryan Chu, 18, a computer science major, Student Rights and Equity Intern and international student from Hong Kong, explained the process further and said there were several points where international students could face setbacks or even have their visa progress wiped entirely.

“I apply to De Anza, I get accepted; I am now able to take classes at De Anza. But in order to actually come to the U.S., I need an F-1 visa,” Chu said. “The way I get that is I first request an I-20 form from De Anza, but the I-20 only starts the visa process. (After the I-20) you fill out a DS-160 which tells the US government what you’re doing in the US, and also you self report if you’re a terrorist or something, then you apply for an embassy interview which can also take ages; it’s a 200-day wait in India or something.”

The wait for an F-1 interview can range from as short as three days for people living somewhere like Tokyo, Japan, and can take up to almost a year for people living somewhere like Kolkata, India. Chu said that getting his interview appointment took two weeks; as of March 11, the interview queue for students and exchange program visitors from Hong Kong has decreased to just four days.

“The process is simultaneously less and more annoying than getting a green card (permanent residency),” Chu said. “Also, at the interview you could get rejected, which means your progress gets reset; after the interview you could get rejected too. But once you have your F-1 visa, now you have the right to request entrance to the U.S.”

Chu said the most annoying part of getting his visa was getting the bank statement. “How annoying it is depends on how bad your bank is; getting mine took me a month.”

“Getting my (bank statement) took me a week but only because we went straight to the (bank’s) headquarters,” Rabbani said.

As the I-20 only checks people’s finances at the beginning of the arduous visa process, students could run short of money during their application or even once they’ve entered the U.S.

“The problem Hannah pointed out is that the initial amount needed for requesting an I-20 isn’t actually enough to cover expenses, so international students suffer through all of this to enter the U.S. and then they run out of money,” Chu said.

“Changes need to be made in the number of academic units international students can take and international student fees,” Cheng said.

In a proactive move, the committee decided to engage with district authorities to update relevant information on the college website and official documents. This initiative aims to provide international students with comprehensive details to better manage their expenses and make informed decisions.

“I think it is important that we come up with a project to help these international students fight for their rights and hopefully can make some changes that will be more fair,” committee member Arianna Aguilar said.

Looking ahead, the committee also spoke about upcoming events and initiatives aimed at celebrating cultural diversity and promoting student engagement. These efforts reflect the college’s commitment to creating a vibrant and inclusive campus community.

Rabbani spoke about the upcoming month. “Arab Heritage Month is upcoming and the equity office is planning different events.”

She explained that she would be joining the planning meetings, and anyone interested can join planning meetings as well 9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.—Events will most likely begin in weeks two and three of spring quarter.

Rabbani also said that “if any international students or students in general are interested in working on the project, we’d love some more help,” on the DASG Discord server.

Preena Patel, Staff Reporter
Hi! I am a senior at both UCSD & De Anza. Some of my passions include playing instruments, playing & watching sports, surfing, and baking.
Ann Penalosa, Managing Editor
Ann Penalosa (she/xe/they), 19, is a first year journalism major at De Anza College; xe's excited to be at La Voz and aims to use her platform as a vector for progress, a source of information, and a megaphone for marginalized voices. Xer passion for photojournalism dates back to high school, but in their spare time you can catch xem producing music, reading up on political theory, or chugging a two-liter bottle of diet Mountain Dew. (Well, not anymore...she's boycotting.)
Mackenzie Jardine, Editor-In-Chief
Hi! My name is Mackenzie Jardine, and I am really excited to connect with people through journalism. I'm very excited to be La Voz's Editor-In-Chief this winter quarter! It's an honor to be in charge of this quarter's paper and work with the incredible, hard working and talented staff. Thank you for supporting La Voz!

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
