Waiting for class to start? Commuting to campus? Need something to listen to and want to stay updated about what’s happening on campus. We’ve got you covered!

Students on Campus is a weekly podcast hosted by Bella McClintock and Justin Fry with segments regarding events and activities, student government, and weekly guests. This podcast has something for every student.

Contact [email protected] if you would like to write in for our advice talks, nominate a guest (which can be yourself!), or ask a question.

Join us this week as we discuss undocumented students’ rights with HEFAS intern, Ivette. We reflect on an incident that happened a few weeks ago on campus and ask the important question, what can we do to change this in the future?