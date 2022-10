Alex McKay and friend pose together under his booth’s tent. McKay has been attending the flea market since 2019 because he thinks the atmosphere is friendly and safe. “I (was) so excited for the reopen,” Mckay said. “It is fun meeting people here. I got stuff I sell from other flea markets and some of them are personal stuff that people give me.”

De Anza College hosts a flea market every first Saturday of the month, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in parking lots A and B, to host vendors from around the area. The monthly flea market returned last spring quarter since its hiatus due to the pandemic, and has since been hosted every month.

Below is a photo gallery of vendors and products sold at the De Anza College Flea Market on Oct. 1.