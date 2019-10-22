De Anza Aims to Reduce Gap in Class Retention Between Students to 5%

Looking into class retention rates from the 2018-19 school year, De Anza is searching for ways to reduce the gap between targeted and non-targeted groups from 14% down to 5%.

Mallory Newell, Supervisor of Institutional Planning and Research, said that De Anza’s research into retention rates shows varying results, looking at a majority of different factors across the board.

“Equity is not just giving everybody the same thing. It’s giving them what they need to be successful, and that’s going to be different for every single student,” Newell said.

Success rates of students in targeted groups are comparably lower at 69% than the success rates of students in non-targeted groups at 83%.

Students considered to be in targeted groups include Latinx, Filipinx, and African American students. Nontargeted groups include all other students not previously listed.

Initiatives currently in place to help meet students at their levels include learning communities such as Puente and Umoja.

“It’s the success, the non success, the withdrawals and the student drops. As an institution, we do look at all of those variables,” Newell said.

Newell said that basic needs of students are reasons why success rates of targeted groups are low.

“We have students that not all of their food needs are met,” she said. “We have some students that are homeless. We have students who take care of their families and work jobs.”

“A community college student doesn’t just have the luxury of coming to college to just come to college,” Newell said. “They have all of these external factors in their lives which make it hard to just be a student.”

Faculty and staff also have the tools to look at data within their own classes and compare rates within their own departments.

Byron Lilly, business instructor, uses the staff inquiry tool to look into such data. He has tried different methods of trying to close the class retention gap in his own classes.

“How can we cleverly offer a helping hand to those students [in targeted groups], without in any way decreasing the quality of our offerings for students that come to this college prepared and don’t have as many outside stresses?” Lilly said.

In his own classes, he attempts to craft potential solutions to achieve this mission.