Hate crime brings up issue of security camera, administration’s response

In search of a solution, students shared their concerns about the hate crime that took place on campus noting the lack of security cameras on campus at the Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 2.

“Most of the time, I’m one of the only students at those [Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees] meetings and you know, I have the task of representing 20,000 plus De Anza students,” said Elias Kamal, De Anza College’s student representative of the FHDA Board of Trustees. “But this specific issue concerned a lot of students and they came emotional, passionate and articulated their concerns to the Board of Trustees.”

Although De Anza does have a few cameras on campus, their location defeats the purpose.

“There are limited cameras on campus and I do support the use of video cameras, as it would increase safety for students, faculty, staff and visitors,” said Foothill-De Anza chief of police, Ronald Levine. “While each camera can not be monitored live at all times, the video record may be beneficial in assisting the police department with investigation, especially in identifying persons and vehicles involved in criminal acts.”

But even after a crime is committed, students addressed concern about administration not warning anyone on campus about the incident in a timely manner.

“I didn’t feel like the administration went out of their way to provide any of us information about the crime,” said April Nicholson, president of De Anza’s Political Revolution club. “Even though it’s being addressed, I thought the response was too late and that there was no way to come together to express this.”

Kamal also agreed with this sentiment because when anti-semitic posters were found on campus, a long email was immediately sent out and the campus had a chance to come together to heal as a community.

Officer Levine disagrees with students feeling about not being notified about crime on campus in a timely matter.