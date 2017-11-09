Foothill-De Anza Chancellor Miner talks to students, gives out cookies

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Chancellor of Foothill-De Anza Community College District Judy Miner greeted faculty, staff, and students with a smile and a platter of chocolate chip cookies at an open office hour on Oct. 30, at the Hinson Campus Main Dining Room.

A number of students, unaware of Miner’s office hours, stopped by the table inquiring about the cookies. Miner took this opportunity to introduce herself and talk to these students.

As she engaged with them, students asked Miner about her role and experience as chancellor.

“Get resources, remove obstacles,” said Miner of her core duties.

To remove obstacles requires awareness of students’ issues and needs.

Holding open office hours serves as a vehicle for Miner to directly connect with students about their concerns.

Anisa Chaudhry, 19, psychology major and Desiree Humphers, 21, liberal arts major gave Miner an extensive list of student concerns such as sustainability on campus.

“There are a lot of concerns and she doesn’t have much time. We decided to give her the list so she can look over it at her own pace,” said Chaudhry.

Miner told the two students she would put the list on her twitter account, direct the concerns to the department areas responsible for them and thanked them for their input.

Since serving as Foothill President, Miner has held open office hours.

She continues the tradition in her current position as FHDA District Chancellor.

“I think of students as partners as opposed to consumers,” Miner said.

She believes in working as a partnership to help meet student goals and improve services.

Miner holds open office hours at least once a year.

Students and staff responded positively to these meetings; Miner hopes to do more if her schedule allows.